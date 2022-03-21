SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A group of Ukrainians is extending their gratitude to a Utahn who sent them drones and medical aide.

Jared Pierce started Drones for Peace a few weeks ago.

Since then he has donated roughly 30 drones and has received more than $60,000 dollars from community members to help.

Pierce’s Ukrainian friends are using the drones to keep an eye on the Russian enemy.

They’ve formed a civilian army to watch over their city.

Pierce said some of the drones have been shot down, but his friends told him, these drones are saving their lives and many others.

“It’s amazing,” said Pierce. “They are not going to stop and they are not going to let a foreign nation come in and take over their country without a fight and they are fighting with all of their hearts.”

Pierce added he is still working on sending more drones to Ukraine along with medical aide.

If you are interested in helping please email DonateDronesforPeace@gmail.com.

That’ll get you into contact with Jared Pierce, the founder of Drones for Peace.

Here’s a link to donate to the cause.

This is the Drone for Peace Instagram page.