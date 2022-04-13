(ABC4) – The rise of drones has been a huge market. Sales of drones have surpassed $1.25 billion in 2020, according to Statista. National Parks are taking to social media to remind the public that drones are not allowed in their parks.

In the past, parks have seen drones result in noise and nuisance complaints from visitors, evoke safety concerns, and harass wildlife.

For those that still go ahead with launching their drone in national park boundaries they could face a misdemeanor charge with the maximum penalty being six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. These laws have been in place since 2014 but many people are not aware of them.

Capitol Reef National Park recently took to their Facebook page to say “Leave the DRONE at HOME. Birds and bugs should be the only things flying through Capitol Reef’s skies. It is illegal to fly your drone in most national parks. Why? Drones can harass wildlife. Nesting birds raising chicks in a harsh desert environment don’t need the added stress of a loud, hovering machine.”

For those that still want to get drone video of the park you may launch your drone outside of park boundaries.