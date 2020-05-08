Empty Utah: Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park

Drone Diaries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Places once bustling with activity, became seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools closed their doors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, many Utahns flocked to the outdoors for exercise and a little relief. News Drone 4 captures a few residents enjoying Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park on a beautiful spring day.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story