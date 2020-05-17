Drone Diaries: Sugar House Park

SALT LAKE CITY-SUGARHOUSE PARK (ABC4 NEWS) – Places once bustling with activity, were seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Our News Drone 4 shows Sugar House Park on the first weekend where parts of Utah move into the yellow alert. Salt Lake, West Valley and Magna stayed in the Orange alert level

See other Drone Diaries and see what’s happened as Utah moves through the pandemic: