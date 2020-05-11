Drone Diaries: Memory Grove Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Places once bustling with activity, were seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our News Drone 4 shows Memory Grove Park on Mother’s Day weekend as people start to find the “new norm.”
Check out what it was like out during the beginning phases of the pandemic:
- Empty Utah: Wasatch ski resorts barren as Utah fights spread of coronavirus
- Empty Utah: Valley Fair Mall
- Empty Utah: Downtown Salt Lake City
- Empty Utah: Jordan Landing
- Empty Utah: City Creek