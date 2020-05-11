Drone Diaries: Memory Grove Park

Drone Diaries
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Places once bustling with activity, were seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our News Drone 4 shows Memory Grove Park on Mother’s Day weekend as people start to find the “new norm.”

Check out what it was like out during the beginning phases of the pandemic:

