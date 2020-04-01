Skip to content
Drone Diaries
Empty Utah: Vivint Smart Home Arena
Video
Empty Utah: The District
Video
Empty Utah: Mountain America Expo Center
Video
Empty Utah: Davis County
Video
Empty Utah: West High School
Video
Empty Utah: Smith’s Ballpark
Video
Empty Utah: Logan
Video
Empty Utah: Rio Tinto Stadium
Video
Empty Utah: Sandy Amphitheater
Video
Empty Utah: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center and Temple Square
Video
Empty Utah: The Shops at South Town
Video
Empty Utah: SLCC Redwood Campus
Video
Empty Utah: I-15 Tech Corridor
Video
Empty Utah: Granger High School
Video
Empty Utah: West Jordan High School
Video
Trending Stories
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Utah announced Friday, state total at 39
Video
WATCH: Governor Herbert with the latest on efforts to fight COVID-19 in Utah
Double murder suspect allegedly once tried to get a job with victims’ landscaping company
Video
Utah companies put together drive-in graduation for class of 2020
Utah businesses ready to open as soon as possible
Video
Southeast Utah Health Department eases restrictions for camping, overnight lodging
Salt Lake City mosque vandalized as Ramadan starts, mayor says
The Store at the Gateway offers curbside pick up and delivery options
Can I go camping right now?