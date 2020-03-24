Wasatch ski resorts barren as Utah fights spread of coronavirus

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News) – Utah ski resorts either suspended operations or closed for the season amid an evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at Brighton and Solitude Resorts up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Usually teeming with skiers and snowboarders chasing fresh powder, the resorts are eerily still.

See more of the Empty Utah series from the Drone Diaries at abc4.com/news/drone-diaries.

LATEST POSTS: