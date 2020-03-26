1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing Watch 4pm News Live Now

Empty Utah: Valley Fair Mall

Drone Diaries
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures a quiet Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

See more of the Empty Utah series from the Drone Diaries at abc4.com/news/drone-diaries.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss