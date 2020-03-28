Empty Utah: The Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures The Gateway dining and entertainment complex.
