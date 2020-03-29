Empty Utah: Lagoon

Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures the quiet Lagoon amusement park.

The park was scheduled to open this weekend, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the opening was delayed.

This was the first time since the end of WWII that Lagoon has not opened on schedule for any reason other than an inclement weather day.

The park will follow guidelines issued by the Davis County Health Dept. on when to open.

LATEST STORIES: