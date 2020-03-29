Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures the empty parking lot of Fashion Place Mall in Murray.
Latest stories:
- Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus
- First glimpse inside Louisiana’s makeshift hospital during coronavirus pandemic
- Empty Utah: Fashion Place Mall
- NASA AT HOME: Even in self-isolation, the universe can be yours
- Empty Utah: Lagoon