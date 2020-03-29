Empty Utah: Fashion Place Mall

Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures the empty parking lot of Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

