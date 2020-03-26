Empty Utah: Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Places once bustling with activity, now seemingly deserted and desolate, as businesses and schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. News Drone 4 captures quiet streets of downtown Salt lake City.
See more of the Empty Utah series from the Drone Diaries at abc4.com/news/drone-diaries.
