Drone Diaries
Wasatch ski resorts barren as Utah fights spread of coronavirus
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Going Agg
Trending Stories
Utah neighbors come together in time of need at local Walmart
257 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, 13 are out-of-state visitors
ABCMouse is giving free access to its learning software to kids affected by school closures
‘We do anticipate a greater spread of COVID-19 in Utah,’ health officials say
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of coronavirus in Washington, Iron counties
Deputies stop nearly 200 kids who gathered to play games in Cache County
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Zion National Park temporary closes Angels Landing, campgrounds to improve social distancing
Utah Department of Health announces first COVID-19 death
