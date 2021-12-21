Drivers urged to slow down in Weber Canyon due to icy conditions

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to slow down as they travel along I-84 through Weber Canyon, especially in the area between Mountain Green and the mouth of the canyon.

Several crashes have occurred along this stretch of the interstate in the past few days, as weather conditions have created a fine film of ice on parts of the road.

The ice is hard to see and typically forms on areas of the interstate that are shaded. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for ice at any moment.

UDOT crews have been treating the road regularly and updating messages on electronic road signs that warn drivers of possible icy conditions.

Drivers should leave plenty of time to reach their destination safely. On snow and ice, go slowly, no matter what type of vehicle you drive.

Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Brake early, brake slowly, brake correctly and never slam on the brakes, UDOT advises.

Here is a link from the Utah Department of Safety that serves as a great resource for drivers, offering tips for winter travel.