Drivers entering Utah will need to complete an online travel declaration form starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In coordination with the Utah Department of Transportation, Governor Herbert issued an order Wednesday requiring everyone who enters Utah by automobile or by truck by a major roadway to complete a travel declaration form.

This applies to all drivers over 18 years of age whose final destination is Utah.

The order will be implemented by Friday, and the entry points which will be monitored include 1-15 in St. George, 1-80 entering the state from West and East, 1-15 from Idaho, I-70 from Colorado, 491 from Monticello, and 89 by Kanab.

The entry points listed above have geo-fenced areas so that vehicles entering the state will receive a text message from a federal system, according to Carlos Braceras, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Transportation.

When the vehicle comes to stop, the driver will be directed to entry.utah.gov to fill out a self-declaration form. The form will ask if the individual was tested for coronavirus, the results of that test, and if they are experiencing symptoms.

It will also require basic information such as a name and where the driver traveled prior to entering Utah. It will ask about anyone traveling with the driver under 18 years of age. The driver will then receive a confirmation email when they have completed the form.

Inbound passengers at Salt Lake International will have to sign the declaration as well.

