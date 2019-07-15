Newsfore Opt-In Form

Driver transported to hospital in critical condition after crash in Draper

by: Mercy Owusu

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash in Draper Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened on I-15 at 13300 South in Draper. UHP diverted traffic at 12300 South to investigate the crash.

One vehicle was going southbound and went across the lanes to the left hitting the left side barrier and veered back into the right side and then crashed into another vehicle.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital in critical condition but UHP troopers say he is expected to survive.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash, according to UHP.

Southbound lanes on I-15 were closed at 12300 South in Draper as troopers worked to clear the crash but has since been opened.

UHP said they are investigating impairment as a cause of the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

