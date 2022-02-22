Driver rolls off into Provo River, leaking 20 gallons of fuel

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers responded to an overturned vehicle that crashed into the Provo River on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says an SUV was traveling along US 189 along Provo Canyon when the driver lost control and slid into the river.

The car landed upside down in the water and began leaking around 20 gallons of gasoline.

Troopers were able to rescue the driver and transport them to a local hospital. Hazmat crews responded to the area to contain the oil spillage.

Troopers believe the driver was simply going too fast, especially along slick, winter road conditions.