Driver rolls off into Provo River, leaking 20 gallons of fuel

News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers responded to an overturned vehicle that crashed into the Provo River on Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says an SUV was traveling along US 189 along Provo Canyon when the driver lost control and slid into the river.

The car landed upside down in the water and began leaking around 20 gallons of gasoline.

Troopers were able to rescue the driver and transport them to a local hospital. Hazmat crews responded to the area to contain the oil spillage.

Troopers believe the driver was simply going too fast, especially along slick, winter road conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories