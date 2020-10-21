Driver runs red light in Sandy, causes multi-vehicle crash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver who ran a red light caused a multi-vehicle crash and hours-long road closures in Sandy Tuesday night.

According to Sandy City Police, the crash happened at 9000 S Monroe St. just before 8 p.m.

The driver of the car that ran the light as she was headed south on Monroe St. then hit a truck and trailer, causing that vehicle to roll onto another car.

The driver who ran the light then fled on foot and police later discovered the vehicle she was in had been stolen. Police have not yet found the woman who ran from the scene.

Debris was scattered all over the roads from the crash, forcing closures in the area for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

Only minor injuries to any of the occupants were reported.