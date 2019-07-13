Teen driver crashes into Magna home, narrowly missing resident

MAGNA, Utah – (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old driver is in critical condition after losing control of his SUV and crashing through a Magna home early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray from the Unified Police Department tells ABC 4 News the driver was traveling westbound near 3488 South Patrick Drive (about 7300 West) in Magna when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the home.

Gray says the impact was so intense, the vehicle penetrated the exterior wall of the home, nearly missing the resident.

Yenifer Pasaye was watching a movie in another room when this happened. Pasaye says she heard a loud boom, so she went to her room to see what caused it. “I came over and people started yelling at our window asking us if we were okay,” said Pasaye. “I looked through my room and all I could see was the car went through my room.”

The impact destroyed the SUV and required the efforts of the resident and first responders to get him out. He was flown to a local hospital in critical condition. The Unified Police Critical Accident Team was on the scene to determine how the incident happened and if there were any impairments to the driver.

Gray says the home is uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the resident find an alternate place to stay.

At this time, the name of the driver will not be released since he hasn’t been charged.

