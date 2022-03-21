ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash caused by mysterious flying debris on Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the victim as Brady Fuhriman, 30, Millville.

The incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 339.

UHP says the fatal impact happened when debris somehow flew across the southbound lanes and struck a Hyundai passenger car traveling on the northbound lanes.

Officials believe the flying debris was a brake assembly part. The item flew through the victim’s windshield and struck the driver.

Deputies say the driver sustained fatal injuries and was killed by the impact. There were no other injuries reported at the time.

Authorities are still trying to figure out where the debris may have originated from.

If anyone has more information about this case, please call (801) 393-1136.