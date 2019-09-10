Driver killed after colliding with FrontRunner train

News
Posted: / Updated:
FRONT RUNNER_1531003767327.jpg.jpg

CLINTON (ABC4 News)- A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with a FrontRunner train.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m.

Officials with the Utah Transit Authority say the woman drove the car she was in around the arms and sat on the tracks for about 15 seconds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

A bus bridge remains in effect between Clearfield and Roy stations.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Launching Catapults with The County Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Launching Catapults with The County Library"

Wendy's introducing breakfast in 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's introducing breakfast in 2020"

Courtesy: DWR - Wildlife officials rescue baby black bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courtesy: DWR - Wildlife officials rescue baby black bear"

Thousands gather to wish President Nelson a happy 95th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands gather to wish President Nelson a happy 95th birthday"

Three separate wildfires burning out of control in Millard County have scorched more than 2200 acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three separate wildfires burning out of control in Millard County have scorched more than 2200 acres"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories