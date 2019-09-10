Driver killed after colliding with FrontRunner train

CLINTON (ABC4 News)- A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with a FrontRunner train.
It happened Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m.
Officials with the Utah Transit Authority say the woman drove the car she was in around the arms and sat on the tracks for about 15 seconds.
She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
A bus bridge remains in effect between Clearfield and Roy stations.
