Driver injured when car leaves road and shears off power pole

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver was seriously injured when the driver’s car crossed all lanes of traffic on Highway 89 and hit a power pole in North Salt Lake.

North Salt Lake Police tell ABC4 News the driver was driving near 135 North Highway 89 around 7 a.m. when the driver hit a power pole.

Courtesy: Kyle Pittam

The crash completely sheared off the pole and brought down a transformer and power lines, causing power outages to dozens in the area, according to police.

As of 2:30 p.m. a.m. Saturday afternoon, more than 100 customers were reportedly still out of power according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The power has since been restored to all customers and roads are back opened according to police.

