PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver has been hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-80 near Parleys Canyon on Monday.

An ABC4 staff member who was also an eyewitness says the crash happened along the westbound lanes of I-80 near the East Canyon exit by mile marker 132 around 7:30 a.m. Light snow was falling at the time and roads were slick due to ice.

The witness says he saw the white passenger van suddenly veer to the right side of the road while driving. The maneuver caused the car to flip and roll over multiple times before crashing into the side of a cliff.

The vehicle can be seen completely totaled after the crash.

The eyewitness says he stopped driving and went over to extricate the driver from his totaled vehicle.

When approaching the driver, the good samaritan had difficulty accessing the man as the passenger-side airbag had deployed and the driver’s side door was pushed against the mountainside.

The good samaritan says the driver appeared “shaken up” and sustained injuries during the crash, with his face and chin seen bloodied up.

The eyewitness says the man was stumbling yet alert when finally stepping out of the vehicle.

Local emergency crews arrived at the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for injury treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Traffic in the area has not been impacted and the driver’s current condition is not known at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.