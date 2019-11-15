Single vehicle crash closes lanes on California Avenue

UPDATE 11:34 P.M. – Salt Lake City police say the driver of the car was not extricated but all people in the crash were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. None of those involved were seriously injured.

Police say the car in the crash was passing another vehicle when it lost control and hit the curb and a nearby tree. The reason the driver lost control is still under investigation.

All lanes on California Avenue were reopened before midnight.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One person was transported to the hospital after a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on 800 West California Avenue, according to officials.

Officials say the diver was extricated from the vehicle but his condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

