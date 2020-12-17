Driver dead after crashing into carport of Brigham City home

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The driver of a vehicle which which left the roadway and hit the carport of a home early Wednesday morning is dead, according to a social media post from the Brigham City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at 12:11 a.m. on the 800 North block of Highland Boulevard. The department responded to the accident, which involved a single vehicle.

The driver was found dead at the scene, the post says. It took responders an hour to remove the victim from the vehicle, which landed upside down on the newest car in the driveway, officials say.

The victim had been driving at a high speed, left the roadway, and entered a yard. According to the post, the occupants of the home heard a loud crash and felt the house shake when the vehicle hit. None of the home’s occupants were injured from the crash.

Police are investigating the incident.