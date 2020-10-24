Driver arrested for DUI after crash that killed 17-year-old teen from Pleasant Grove

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have arrested a Spanish Fork man for allegdedly driving under the influence at the time he caused a crash, killing a 17-year-old teen from Pleasant Grove.

According to arresting documents, Garrett Frank Harris was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count third-degree felony automobile homicide and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI causing injury, and failure to stay in one lane.

Police reports indicate the crash happened Friday morning around 7:25 a.m. in the area of 1900 West Arrowhead Trail and involved three vehicles.

When law enforcement arrived, they determined a juvenile male, later identified through friends and family as 17-year-old Landon Wilkerson, had been killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses told police Harris was driving a red Chevrolet pickup west on Arrowhead Trail when he drove left of the center line and collided with two vehicles traveling east.

Garrett Harris



Harris had a meth glass pipe on him when he arrived at the hospital and another one was found in his truck, documents state.

During an interview with police, Harris admitted to having smoked methamphetamine two days prior to the accident. Harris also said he has a prescription for Subutex, a pain medication, but had not taken it yet, documents state.

Tests showed Harris was positive for measurable amounts of Methamphetamine.

A GofundMe for Landon Wilderson has been set up for anyone wishing to help.

According to the fundraiser, Landon, was driving to his favorite diesel mechanics class in Spanish Fork when the crash happened. Landon was a senior at Pleasant Grove High School and was looking forward to graduating in the spring.