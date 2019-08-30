Man and his teen daughter escape crash with minor injuries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 42-year-old-man and his 13-year-old daughter escaped with minor injuries after a crash Thursday evening.

Deputies said the crash happened on Pony Express Pkwy at about 2500 East.

The driver reportedly drifted right, hit a curb, hit a fire hydrant, then rolled almost three times.

A witness told deputies that they followed the driver about three miles and observed him with his phone in his hand the entire time.

Deputies suspect distraction as a factor in the crash.

The man was issued a citation for failing to operate in a single lane.

