Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man and his teen daughter escape crash with minor injuries

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 42-year-old-man and his 13-year-old daughter escaped with minor injuries after a crash Thursday evening.

Deputies said the crash happened on Pony Express Pkwy at about 2500 East.

The driver reportedly drifted right, hit a curb, hit a fire hydrant, then rolled almost three times.

  • Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office

A witness told deputies that they followed the driver about three miles and observed him with his phone in his hand the entire time.

Deputies suspect distraction as a factor in the crash.

The man was issued a citation for failing to operate in a single lane.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"

DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole

Thumbnail for the video titled "DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole"

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS