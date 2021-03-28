I-15 NB near Beaver reopened after fatal crash

UPDATE: Utah Highway Patrol indicated the crash that closed Northbound I-15 Sunday afternoon just south of Beaver was a fatal incident.

Troopers are investigating a crash south of Beaver on I-15. Unfortunately this crash has resulted in fatal injuries. Please drive safe as we get into Spring vacations over the next few weeks. More details will be provided shortly. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 29, 2021

UDOT has indicated the freeway is back open and there are no longer any traffic delays.

Details of the crash have not yet been released.

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Roads close as crews respond to a crash near Beaver.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, northbound I-15 is closed at exit 82 near State Route 271 milepost 93, due to a crash.

The incident is about 15 miles south of Beaver.

Driver Alert: NB I-15 is closed at Exit 82/SR-271 due to a crash at MP 93, about 15 miles south of Beaver. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionFour @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 28, 2021

UDOT officials advise travellers to plan their route accordingly.

Details regarding the crash are unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.