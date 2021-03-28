I-15 NB near Beaver reopened after fatal crash

UPDATE: Utah Highway Patrol indicated the crash that closed Northbound I-15 Sunday afternoon just south of Beaver was a fatal incident.
UDOT has indicated the freeway is back open and there are no longer any traffic delays.
Details of the crash have not yet been released.
BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Roads close as crews respond to a crash near Beaver.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, northbound I-15 is closed at exit 82 near State Route 271 milepost 93, due to a crash.
The incident is about 15 miles south of Beaver.
UDOT officials advise travellers to plan their route accordingly.
Details regarding the crash are unknown at this time.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.