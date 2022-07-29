SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting was arrested in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) has arrested Alexis Garcia-Flores, 21, for his alleged involvement in a July 9 drive-by shooting incident.

The suspect’s SUV was spotted by officers while driving near 1075 West California Avenue around 8:53 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the SUV matched the shooting suspect’s vehicle description. When officers tried pulling Garcia-Flores over, he did not yield and sped off instead.

Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device and took Garcia-Flores into custody without incident. While searching his vehicle, detectives discovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside.

Police believe Garcia-Flores may be involved in a drive-by shooting that happened on July 9 near 1200 South Glendale Drive. While responding to reports of gunshots fired, officers found a car with multiple bullet holes and shell casings on the road.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect drove away from the scene before authorities had arrived.

Both incidents remain ongoing investigations at this time.

Garcia-Flores was arrested on one count of failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop and has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.