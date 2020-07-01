Dreamlifter 747 delivers 500,000 masks to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – This morning at 9:30 the Boeing Dreamlifter, a 747 converted for large cargo delivers 500, 000 protective masks for students and teachers across Utah.

The masks are supplies for this fall when students and teachers go back to the classrooms this fall

Governor Gary Herbert with the Utah Board of Education will meet the plane and help unload the personal protective equipment from the freighter jet at Salt Lake International Airport.

ABC4 News will stream it live right here at 9:30.