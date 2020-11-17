Draper woman arrested in double stabbing ‘wanted revenge’

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The suspect police arrested on Sunday said she ‘wanted revenge’ just before allegedly stabbing two women and trying to burn the house down with them still inside.

Adam Jiang Tren, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday and faces two second-degree counts of attempted murder and one first-degree felony count of aggravated arson.

Adam Tien

Police say they responded to a stabbing on Emerald Peak Ct. in Draper after a woman called and said she, and her new partner, had been stabbed by Tien multiple times with a knife.

The smoke alarms were also going off, and the woman said she believed Tien was trying to set the

house on fire with a blow torch.

When officers arrived, Tien immediately dropped the knife and put her hands behind her back. She

was taken into custody and transported to Lone Peak hospital for cuts on her palm and thumb.

The victims were transported to Intermountain Medical Center with severe defensive wounds to their hands and bodies.

While at the hospital, Tien told staff she and one of the women had moved to Utah recently to be closer to the second victim. She said she was upset about a relationship that had developed between the two women.

Tien lives in a basement bedroom, while the other two women live upstairs, documents state.

Tien told police she was asked for 300 dollars rent after moving to Utah, and her girlfriend immediately broke up with her. She said she felt used and betrayed when she realized the ex-girlfriend wanted to be with the other woman, documents state.

Tien told police she had a plan and a desire to kill the two women. On the day of the attack, she said she ingested a marijuana edible and developed a plan to kill them when she went for a walk.

Officers said the bedroom where the victims were stabbed had blood on the walls, on the

floor, and everywhere between the bedroom and the front door.

During a search of the home, police found a bread knife with blood, a pink small lighter with blood, a blue bbq style lighter with blood, and a blue propane torch. There were portions of the home which were black from being burned.

Police said Tien did not show any remorse for her actions and believe if she is released from jail,

she will attempt to finish what she started, according to documents.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately