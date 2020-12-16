Draper neighborhood organizes driveby food donation during the Christmas season

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Draper neighborhood was unable to gather for the first time in 11 years for their annual canned food drive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was modified to a driveby food drive this year to continue the tradition of providing canned food and essential items to the Utah Food Bank.

The home of Suzanne and Brennan Peterson was designated drop off point for all the neighbors who could participate to drive by and drop off their food items.

The Petersons started the event 11 years ago and neighbors say they kept it up. This was in lieu of neighborhood gifts.







Participants were asked to stay in their cars when they got to the home as Brennan Peterson stood outside with a friend and grabbed the donations from their trunk as they drove and stopped by the house.

All participants were encouraged to follow health guidelines. Organizers also asked those who felt sick or had COVID symptoms to stay at home during the event.

Generous people donated all kinds of goods like peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned meats (Tuna, Chicken, or beef) chili, and so on.

Over the last 11 years, the neighborhood has donated over 2,867 lbs of food and thousands of dollars to the Utah Food Bank.

In past years, neighbors brought their fire pits and gathered around the warm fire while sharing hot cocoa and treats as part of the event.