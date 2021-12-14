Draper man arrested for holding family hostage while armed

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man for holding his family hostage with a gun in Draper.

Draper Police say the incident happened in a residence on Draper Heights Way around 11 a.m on Monday. The suspect’s mother called the police and reported her son was holding his family hostage while armed.

Police say the suspect was a 32-year-old man and he was holding an adult female and two children, ages 5 and 7, hostage since 4 a.m. that morning.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim told officers the suspect had a gun in his waistband which he waved around and pointed at her. She noted the children witnessed the suspect with the weapon during this time. She said he had threatened to shoot and kill her if she left the room.

The victim said she was able to lock him outside of their home before police arrived. After several commands, the suspect was taken into custody. During police questioning, the suspect admitted to everything and said he tried hiding the gun in his car when he realized police were arriving at the home.

While searching the suspect’s car, officers discovered a handgun, ammunition and other weapons, according to arresting documents.

The suspect has been arrested on nine charges including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and three counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.