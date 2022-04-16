DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Children 12 and under gathered outside the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s Plaza today to take part in the venue’s first-ever Easter Eggstravaganza.

With bunny hop races, a live DJ, an educational scavenger hunt, a caricature artist, a face painter, hula hoops, coloring pages, and–of course–a special egg hunt, the event was nothing short of a celebration.

The gathering, presented by Kinder Joy, featured holiday treats like the iconic Kinder Joy treat + toy package.

The event was included in regular Aquarium admission, so along with special Easter festivities, guests were able to explore and learn about the aquatic ecosystems and various species inside the facility.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is a non-profit organization that aims to inspire people of all ages to take interest in and educate themselves on life’s underwater ecosystems.