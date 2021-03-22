Dr. Fauci to be subject of new children’s book

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of America’s leading authorities on the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be the subject of a new children’s book.

According to the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, the new book, titled “Dr. Fauci, How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor” will be released on June 29.

The book, which was was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye and will shed light on Fauci’s journey to become the widely-recognized figure he is today.

In an interview with CNN, Messner said, “There’s so much in his story that will resonate with kids today — riding his Schwinn bicycle around Brooklyn to deliver prescriptions from his dad’s pharmacy, playing stickball in the streets of a neighborhood where he learned to get along with all different kinds of people, and always asking questions about the world,”

Here is what readers can expect from the book according to Simon & Schuster:

“This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.”

The book will retail for $17.99 when it is released. Click here for more information on the book.

Fauci has served as an adviser under seven U.S. presidents.