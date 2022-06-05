MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reported that MCIT is assisting in an investigation of a car crash that left a woman in extremely critical condition after officers say that she suffered a medical condition behind the wheel.

Police were dispatched to Interstate-15 near 7700 South in Midvale on reports of a car collision. A black Kia was traveling southbound Interstate-15 when witnesses reported that the vehicle was unable to stay in its lane. According to police records, the Kia hit a Ford Explorer in the No. 1 lane and continued southbound as it drifted toward the left concrete barrier.

Records state that the Kia then hit the Ford Explorer a second time causing it to spin out counterclockwise, coming to a stop in the left emergency lane facing the wrong direction. From there, a red Toyota SUV made contact with the Kia’s passenger side door in order to keep the vehicle from rolling forward into live traffic.

The woman operating the Kia was found unresponsive upon the arrival of medical personnel. Life saving measures were performed up until crews were able to transport the woman to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

According to police documents, the driver of the Kia had a toddler aged child with her in the vehicle, though DPS states that all other parties were uninjured.

All but one lane of southbound Interstate-15 were closed off for a two hour period while an investigation of the incident was being carried out.