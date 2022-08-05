MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his lane of travel.” DPS says the man was thrown from his motorcycle as it ran off the road.

The man suffered several injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition where he later died.

DPS notes that speed appears to be a contributing factor to the crash.