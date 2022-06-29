UTAH (ABC4) – As a kick-start to July 4th weekend lasting throughout the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced that law enforcement officials in Utah will be going the extra mile to ensure the safety of community members.

As part of the “Resist Death” movement launched by DPS, Utahns will begin to notice billboards and online displays of the campaign encouraging them to “resist the chance of death by choosing a sober ride ahead of time.”

“We’ve seen an upward trend in fatalities due to impaired drivers,” said Mayor Dirk Burton. “The only way to reverse this trend is for individuals in every community to commit to helping prevent impaired drivers from taking to the road. We can work together to save lives.”

Officers will be taking on extra shifts on:

July 1 through July 4

July 22 through July 25

August 19 through September 5.

The DPS reports that over these dates, over 90 extra DUI shifts will be worked by 14 different law enforcement agencies across Utah.

Keep in mind that anytime you plan to drink, it is always necessary to plan ahead for a sober ride whether it be through a designated driver, rideshare, or public transit.