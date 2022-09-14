UTAH (ABC4) – A semi-truck crash has reportedly closed off northbound I-215 and the southbound I-215 to westbound I-80 ramp.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that a semi-truck with an empty trailer was traveling northbound on I-215 West on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. when it lost control while taking the ramp to westbound I-80.

The agency reports that “the truck lost control on the wet roadway and jackknifed hitting the concrete barrier and blocking the ramp.”

Courtesy of DPS

From there, a passenger car that was positioned behind the semi-truck reportedly struck the back of the trailer.

DPS says that the crash caused a leak in the truck’s fuel tank, which required hazmat crews to be called to the scene to contain the leak. Paramedics reportedly also responded to the scene, though the only injuries that resulted from the crash were minor and did not require hospitalization.

Officials estimate the I-215 closures to last up to two hours while Troopers work to investigate the incident and clean up the scene. Authorities ask that those traveling on the roads today take caution amid the poor weather and use alternative routes.