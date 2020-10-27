DPS and UDOT debunk myths about driver and predestrian laws with new safety campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are debunking common misconceptions about driver and pedestrian laws with a new education campaign, Driver Myths.

Due to the fact that pedestrian fatalities tend to increase during Halloween and daylight savings time, UDOT and DPS officials say they are partnering to bring attention to and improve pedestrian safety.

Courtesy: pedestrianmyths.utah.gov

The campaign message focuses on driver responsibilities. This follows a pedestrian-focused myths campaign from 2018, according to campaign officials.

Below are the six driver myths according to DPS and UDOT:

If you see them, you can stop in time It’s okay to pass a car that’s stopped at a green light Crosswalks only exist at painted intersections Blindspots only exist on the interstate Pedestrians are less likely to be out at night Green means turn

Here are the pedestrian myths according to DPS and UDOT:

Light color clothing helps drivers see you at night

If a car sees me, it can stop on time

Pedestrians always have the right-of-way

Pushing the pedestrian crossing button isn’t necessary

If I step into a crosswalk, I don’t need to pay attention to traffic

Drivers and pedestrians can learn more about the myths and misconceptions about driver and pedestrian safety on the campaign website.

Recyclable bags with the campaign myths, truths, and logo will be distributed at Rancho Market locations and throughout the state, according to campaign officials.