Dozens of Utahns protest mandatory mask order in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens of people who say children shouldn’t be forced to wear masks in Utah schools staged a protest Saturday at the Utah State Capitol.

The “Our Voices, Our Children” group held flags and signs peacefully protesting Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s mandate requiring all children in Utah schools to wear masks.

One protester told ABC4 News the decision to wear masks is up to the child’s parent, not the Governor. Another protester said this is a “spiritual battle that requires a spiritual solution.”

Governor Herbert issued the executive order last July that requires the wearing of masks by all students, teachers and workers in all K-12 schools statewide.

The order also establishes certain exemptions when an individual is eating or drinking and if the individual has a medical or mental condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of the face covering.

The executive order is currently in place through December 31, 2020.