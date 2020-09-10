Dozens of Utah firefighters head to California to help fight wildfires

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens of Utah firefighters are heading back to California to help battle wildfires.
41 firefighters from different agencies deployed Wednesday morning from the Maverik Center in West Valley City.
Officials say this is part of a state to state mutual aid agreement. Utah firefighters who headed out Wednesday morning say they are happy to help.
