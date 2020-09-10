Dozens of Utah firefighters head to California to help fight wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - On Wednesday, crews worked to extricate trees from power lines in countless neighborhoods across Utah -- as tens of thousands of people remained without electricity as of Wednesday evening.

One example, near 1500 E and 1300 S, involved a tree that neighbors say was a century-old that toppled over the road and onto power lines front yards. The sidewalk near the roots of the tree was also wedged up into the sky.