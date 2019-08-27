Newsfore Opt-In Form

Dozens of residents displaced, 2 rabbits killed in Millcreek apartment

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – An apartment fire forced the evacuation of 24 units in Millcreek Monday.

Unified Fire Authority said they received the call about the fire at about 6:30 p.m. The fire broke out near 3900 South and 700 West.

A neighbor reportedly heard popping sounds and saw smoke and called 911.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy flames coming from a middle apartment and fire crews say the fire quickly expanded to 6 units within 10 minutes.

Fire officials said the fire was out within 30 mins.

Six of the evacuated units are unlivable according to fire officials and 18 other units are being looked at by structural engineers.

Fire officials said 60 people were affected and two rabbits died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no other reported injuries to pets or humans.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

