Dozens of dead wild ducks discovered in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources found dozens of dead wild ducks in a South Salt Lake dumpster.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found 59 ducks and one Western Grebe in the trash and discovered no one had tried to get any meat from the birds.

It is illegal to kill wildlife in a hunting season and not utilize any of the meat.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine the ducks and the grebe were from Idaho and had been transported to Utah where they were disposed of in the trash.

Utah DWR conservation officers have identified suspects in the case and are working with Idaho Fish and Game to conduct an investigation into the incident. Suspects have been identified in connection with the case.

DWR officers would like to remind hunters and fisherman to always conduct themselves in a legal and ethical fashion–even if wildlife is legally harvested.

A press release sent by DWR to ABC4 News states: “It is crucial to utilize the usable portions of meat and not allow them to waste – which is illegal.”

“We would also like to thank those who take the time to report wildlife violations since countless cases are conducted every year because of assistance from the public,” DWR Officer Josef Lehr said.

DWR asks, “Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of protected wildlife in Utah, or any other wildlife-related crime, is encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected”

The agency reports every year there are numerous investigations in the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed over 1,000 animals were killed illegally with a total value of $408,000.