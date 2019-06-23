Downtown Salt Lake City Shooting Investigation

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 News an investigating continues Sunday morning into a deadly late-night incident in the city’s downtown area.

Investigators say around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunfire near 375 S. State St. where they found a male gunshot victim.

Investigators believe the victim took his own his life, however the incident is still under investigation.

ABC4 News will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

