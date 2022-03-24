SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have died after a fatal crash in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the fatal crash happened at 980 South Redwood Road.

Details on what caused the crash are not immediately known at this time.

Southbound roads along Redwood Road are currently closed to traffic. Both directions are also closed between California and Indiana Avenue.

Drivers headed to the area are being asked to take an alternate route.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.