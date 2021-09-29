doTERRA to distribute 1 million hand sanitizing wipes to Utah schools

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH (ABC4) – doTERRA announced a partnership with the State of Utah to distribute 1 million On Guard hand sanitizer wipes to local students and teachers this past Monday.

The donation represents a retail value of $700,000 and the Utah-based company will work with the Utah State Board of Education and the State of Utah to manage the distribution of the wipes.

The company will also be working closely with the Governor’s Office and Department of Health to distribute the antiseptic wipes to students and teachers in response to the growing threat of COVID-19 Delta variant.

“As a mother of four, I know that going back to school after the summer break can be a stressful experience in normal times,” said Emily Wright, doTERRA Founding Executive, in a press release statement. “Not least during a pandemic. At doTERRA, we are proud to be a Utah-based company and committed to playing our part in helping to make our schools safer as we start a new school year. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the State on promoting clean hands and making our schools a little bit safer.”

Davis, Canyons, Granite and Jordan school districts will be the first to receive an allocation 800,000 wipes.