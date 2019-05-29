Dos and don’ts of choosing rewards credit cards

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Before you book your summer getaway, a new report finds most of us are missing out on profitable credit card rewards.

Find a rewards card that fits your lifestyle.

If you drive a lot, get a card that gives you cash back when you gas up.

Another must-do: Research which card gives you the biggest sign-up bonus.

Here’s what to avoid: don’t leave money on the table.

Keep track of all your rewards programs to make sure you redeem points before they expire.

Finally, they say don’t put your vacation expenses on a credit card if you don’t think you can actually afford a vacation.