Newsfore Opt-In Form

Dos and don’ts of choosing rewards credit cards

News
Posted: / Updated:
credit-score-credit-card-money-finance_1518730788510_343032_ver1_20180216055501-159532

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Before you book your summer getaway, a new report finds most of us are missing out on profitable credit card rewards.  

Find a rewards card that fits your lifestyle.

If you drive a lot, get a card that gives you cash back when you gas up.

Another must-do: Research which card gives you the biggest sign-up bonus.

Here’s what to avoid: don’t leave money on the table.

Keep track of all your rewards programs to make sure you redeem points before they expire.

Finally, they say don’t put your vacation expenses on a credit card if you don’t think you can actually afford a vacation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Snoqualmie Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snoqualmie Fire"

Vehicle catches fire in Box Elder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle catches fire in Box Elder County"

Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic: Dock Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic: Dock Dogs"

Littering on U.S. Forest Service property has an impact on you -- not just the environment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Littering on U.S. Forest Service property has an impact on you -- not just the environment"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS