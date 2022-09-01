UTAH (ABC4) – Typically around this time of year, Utah State University has high temps in the 80s, but this week temps have reached the 90s. Window air conditioning units are not allowed in the dorms and some windows only open two inches.

Mountain View Tower is seven stories tall and houses hundreds of students.

ABC4 spoke to a mother, who asked her identity be concealed for her child’s safety. She said her student called twice in a matter of days saying they were not feeling well… having a headache and feeling dizzy.

When she visited her child’s dorm, she was shocked by how bad it was.

“I had to leave. I had to just go outside to visit with her because it was just like, I can’t even be in here,” said the mother.

The mother added that for at least a day this week, both elevators were down, meaning some students had to walk up seven flights of stairs.

Utah State University released the following statement.

“With unseasonably high temperatures this week, we recognize it’s uncomfortable in buildings without air conditioning. Fortunately, the forecast shows the highs breaking into the 80s next week, which is more typical for this time of year. In the meantime, our housing department recommends the following: