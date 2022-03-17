UTAH (ABC4) – It may be St. Patrick’s Day, but officials with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) caution drivers not to press their luck driving tonight.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP says, “It’s a very popular holiday for people to go out and enjoy festivities and a lot of those involve drinking.”

That’s why troopers, along with partnering law enforcement agencies, are conducting a DUI blitz across the state.

UHP says while a pinpointed focus of enforcement will happen in Salt Lake County, drivers will see more patrol cars out in multiple areas of the Wasatch Front and in rural Utah.

Sgt. Roden says in 2021, there were 56 crashes on Utah roads with 4 of those related to impaired driving.

UHP says impaired driving does tend to spike during holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve. But it’s not just these holidays where Utahns feel the impact of drunk driving.

Already in 2022, there have been 43 crashes where someone was driving the wrong way. Both Utah Highway Patrol and The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) officials credit many of those to drunk driving.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads.

During the 2015-2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes.

In 2019, drunk driving killed more than 10,000 people in our country and every single one of those deaths was preventable.

In 2019 alone, 57 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day period. Between the hours of midnight and 5:59 a.m. over the St. Patrick’s Day period in 2019, more than half (63%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Walking home after a night out drinking alcohol? In 2019, 32 percent of the pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) at or above .08. Arrange for a sober ride or for a sober friend to walk you home. Remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. For some, even one drink may be one drink too many. Despite the fact that it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes by a drunk driver on our nation’s roads.

On average, a DUI can set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and more. Based on 2010 numbers (the most recent year for which cost data is available), impaired-driving crashes cost the United States $44 billion annually.

Always remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating. If you plan to drink, plan a sober ride to get you home and live to be Irish another day. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not consume alcohol, not even one drink.

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver who does not plan to drink any alcohol, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

UHP says risky driving behaviors saw a spike in 2019 and 2020. They’re hoping with the help of drivers making the right choices before getting behind the wheel, they can curb the problem.